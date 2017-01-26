In Bellingham, the Class of 2021 will need more credits to graduate. Herea s what you need to know.
Bellingham Public Schools' class of 2021 will need to earn 30 credits in high school before they can graduate, an increase from the district's longstanding 23-credit requirement. The school board on Thursday night unanimously approved the change, which will apply to next year's freshmen and the classes that follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC