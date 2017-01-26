In Bellingham, the Class of 2021 will...

In Bellingham, the Class of 2021 will need more credits to graduate. Herea s what you need to know.

Bellingham Public Schools' class of 2021 will need to earn 30 credits in high school before they can graduate, an increase from the district's longstanding 23-credit requirement. The school board on Thursday night unanimously approved the change, which will apply to next year's freshmen and the classes that follow.

