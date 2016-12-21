Hundreds brave chilly New Yeara s for...

Hundreds brave chilly New Yeara s for annual Polar Dip

Several hundred folks braved a chilly New Year's morning to charge headlong into Lake Padden for the annual Padden Polar Dip. Crowds gathered early for the noon start of the event, huddling in groups of families and friends as the temperature hovered around 35 degrees and the lawn was dusted white with snow near the beach house starting point.

