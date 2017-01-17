He made her wait 4 hours at the Seattle airport to ask her to spend a lifetime with him

Miranda Striggow and Denver Vander Yacht were married Aug. 20, 2016, at Marine Park in Fairhaven and had their reception at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal. Miranda Striggow and Denver Vander Yacht were married Aug. 20, 2016, at Marine Park in Fairhaven and had their reception at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal.

