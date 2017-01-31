He got his green card last week, but now might not be able to see his parents for years
People gather at Peace Arch Park on Sunday, Jan. 29, to protest an executive order temporarily banning travel into the U.S. by people from seven Muslim-majority countries. People gather at Peace Arch Park on Sunday, Jan. 29, to protest an executive order temporarily banning travel into the U.S. by people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC