Had enough of the cold? Ita ll get warmer this weekend

Northwest Washington is on the verge of a reprieve from the bone-chilling cold of the past several weeks as a weather system flows in from the west this weekend, bringing clouds and more seasonable temperatures. "We're looking at highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s" by Saturday, said meteorologist Josh Smith with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

