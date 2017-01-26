Got an idea for sidewalk art in Bellingham? $25k is up for public art
Bellingham will be improving the street along Maplewood, between Northwest and Alderwood, with new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes in each direction, and street lights. A One Percent for the Arts ordinance automatically sets aside 1 percent of the cost of large projects to go toward artwork to improve the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC