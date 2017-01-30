Free books change the reading culture...

Free books change the reading culture for Bellingham families

A retired teacher is making sure that families in the Alderwood and Cordata areas can nourish their minds, in addition to their bodies, when they stop for groceries at weeknight food banks in their neighborhood schools. Joe Nolting, who moved to Bellingham four years ago from Alaska, has been collecting donations of new and gently used children's books and giving them away at the schools' "pop-up" food banks.

