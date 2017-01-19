Five Washington State Women on Why Th...

Five Washington State Women on Why They're Headed to D.C. for the Women's March

A Washington State contingent will be among the hundreds of thousands marching against Trump in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Two hundred thousand people are expected to take to the streets of Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the Women's March on Washington-a sprawling intersectional demonstration of resistance against the Trump administration that has drawn both surprising controversy and participants from all over the country.

