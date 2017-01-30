Did you feel that earthquake this morning?

A small earthquake shook the San Juan Islands Monday morning, part of a series of small shakers that started Sunday night. A quake of magnitude 3.0 was reported at 3:03 a.m. Monday, centered in the Salish Sea about 1/2 mile between the northern tip of San Juan Island and the southwestern tip of Orcas Island - about 30 miles southwest of Bellingham.

