Customers dig into burgers at Boomera s; flapjacks for a cause at Applebeea s
Customers apparently got their fill of burgers and fries in January and February in 2016 at Boomer's Drive-In, 310 N. Samish Way. In a post on its website, Boomer's announced that last year's anniversary sale, known as Boomuary, set all kinds of records in terms of sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC