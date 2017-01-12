Construction companies ready to hire in 2017
Contractors are expecting 2017 will be busy when it comes to construction projects in both the private and public sectors. That kind of optimism means more hiring, with 73 percent of contractors across the U.S. planning to add workers this year, according to an annual survey from the Associated General Contractors of America .
