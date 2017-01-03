Coming to Whatcom County: 30 ways to ...

Coming to Whatcom County: 30 ways to get neighborly

Thirty local organizations received grants ranging from $360 to $5,000 for projects designed to increase connections and build trust this year among residents, according to a news release from the organization. Project Neighborly funds projects that develop a sense of community and promote neighborliness among people who might not otherwise connect throughout the rural and urban areas of Whatcom County.

