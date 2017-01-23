Childrena s writer talks Jim Thorpe a " football great, Olympian

Childrena s writer talks Jim Thorpe a...

A nationally known and highly acclaimed writer of children's nonfiction is visiting Bellingham this week to promote his newest work, a biography of the great Native American athlete, Jim Thorpe. Steve Sheinkin is known for such true stories for middle-grade readers as "Most Dangerous: Daniel Ellsberg and the Secret History of the Vietnam War," "Lincoln's Grave Robbers," and "Bomb: The Race to Build - and Steal - the World's Most Dangerous Weapon."

