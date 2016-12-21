Childrena s Literature Conference in Bellingham features top writers, illustrators

Featured speakers for the upcoming Children's Literature Conference at Western Washington University include the popular writer-illustrator of a dark new adaptation of "Snow White" and the celebrated author of a recent series that has won multiple awards for its look at three young African American sisters and their experiences during the civil rights era. Matt Phelan , whose graphic novel sets the classic fairy tale amid the Great Depression, joins Rita Williams-Garcia , winner of a Newbery Honor and three Coretta Scott King awards, for the annual WWU conference that features top writers and illustrators of children's and teen literature.

