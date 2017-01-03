Chiefa s letters: Bellingham cop destroyed evidence, told girlfriend to recant to save job

A Bellingham police officer was already on the brink of losing his job on accusations of misconduct when he was arrested on new charges of domestic violence and was fired in late fall, according to public records obtained by The Bellingham Herald. Disciplinary letters from Bellingham police Chief Clifford Cook recount three off-duty fights - one at a bar, two at home - in which Officer Jacob Esparza is said to have lied about what happened, destroyed evidence and, in the chief's opinion, persuaded a possible domestic violence victim to recant so he could save his job.

