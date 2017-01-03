Chiefa s letters: Bellingham cop dest...

Chiefa s letters: Bellingham cop destroyed evidence, told girlfriend to recant to save job

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

A Bellingham police officer was already on the brink of losing his job on accusations of misconduct when he was arrested on new charges of domestic violence and was fired in late fall, according to public records obtained by The Bellingham Herald. Disciplinary letters from Bellingham police Chief Clifford Cook recount three off-duty fights - one at a bar, two at home - in which Officer Jacob Esparza is said to have lied about what happened, destroyed evidence and, in the chief's opinion, persuaded a possible domestic violence victim to recant so he could save his job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC