Built in 1929, Mount Baker Apartments to get new roof, other fixes

12 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A nearly $3.8 million renovation of the historic Mount Baker Apartments , built in 1929, will begin in the coming weeks. On the ground floor of the building are businesses that include Mount Bakery, The Temple Bar and The Black Drop.

