Bill seeks to undo expansion of Cherry Point aquatic lands
A Republican state lawmaker is seeking to reverse a recent state action that expanded protection of 45 acres of aquatic lands near Bellingham. Senate Bill 5171 would reverse an order that expanded the boundaries of the Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve.
