Beyond pink hats, Bellingham woman in D.C. to share values, march
Bellingham knitters are protesting the incoming Trump administration by making "pussy hats" for the Women's March protest in Washington, D. C., and Bellingham Saturday, Jan 21, 2017. Some people are knitting pink "pussy hats" as part of a national effort ahead of the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Here, Joy Macdonell demonstrates how to knit the hats on her YouTube channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC