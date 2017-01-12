Better get your pictures taken by the Granary Buildinga s a iconica evergreen heart

A patch of ivy vines growing on the side of the Granary Building trimmed into the shape of a heart will be getting a makeover as progress continues on Bellingham's downtown waterfront redevelopment project. The piece of urban art has become a popular photo spot for residents and Bellingham visitors, but now stands in the way of improvements necessary to remodel the historic structure, according to a news release from the Port of Bellingham.

