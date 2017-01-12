Bellingham woman injured in rollover crash on Interstate 5 in north Skagit County

A Bellingham woman's injuries were "serious" after a rollover crash in north Skagit County Thursday night, said Trooper Heather Axtman with the Washington State Patrol. Michele Smith, 45, was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near Bow Hill Road just before 11 p.m. when her 1999 Daewoo Leganza sedan came off the right side of the road and rolled, landing on its top, Axtman said Friday morning.

