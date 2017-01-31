Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs
Bellingham Technical College's engineering technology/composites program teaches in-demand skills to help students work in industries like aerospace and industrial manufacturing. BTC uses classrooms at the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront for program training and operates the lab in collaboration with Western Washington University and its engineering programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC