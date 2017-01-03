Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days are coming
Bellingham remained sunny and cold Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, and the weather forecast calls for continued sunny skies this week, with highs increasing to 40 by the weekend. There is a slight chance of rain and snow Friday.
