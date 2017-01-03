Bellingham mortgage firm moves to new space
The firm is planning to be in its new space Jan. 9. It had been been at Bakerview Square for nearly 10 years, according to a news release from the company. Neighborhood Mortgage has eight employees and is a locally owned and operated mortgage broker.
