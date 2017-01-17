Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge"
Author Clyde W. Ford, Western Washington University student activist Victoria Matey of the Blue Group and Muslim Nina Damina Khaira Ahmed talk about being active in social justice during the year ahead during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Bellingham City Hall, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Bellingham SeaFeast 2017 has released "The Servants of the Salish Sea" by Evan Pollock, a short film that features Bellingham and Whatcom County's seafood industry from the water to the plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC