Bellingham man tried to remove officersa service pistols during arrest, police say
A man tried to remove the service pistols from two Bellingham police officers' holsters during an arrest downtown Friday, police said. Claude Christian Miller, 34, of Bellingham, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on suspicion of third-degree assault of a law-enforcement officer, obstructing a police officer, disarming a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest, according to jail records.
