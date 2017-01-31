Bellingham could consider naming itself a sanctuary city

For months, people have called on Bellingham to officially declare itself a sanctuary city and strengthen its commitment not to enforce federal immigration law, and it now looks like City Council could consider an ordinance at its next meeting, Feb. 13. Last week, just days before President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border, and proposed cracking down on sanctuary cities, the Bellingham City Council again heard from dozens of concerned people who called for strengthened policies protecting people who are undocumented.

