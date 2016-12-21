Bellingham children among victims of ...

Bellingham children among victims of plane crash

Authorities in Jefferson County say a 63-year-old Sequim pharmacist was the pilot aboard a small plane that crashed last week, killing all four people on board. Jefferson County prosecuting attorney and coroner, Michael Haas, identified the victims as pilot Jon Bernhoft, his 61-year-old fiancee Carla Parke and her two grandchildren - a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, both of Bellingham.

Bellingham, WA

