Bellingham boy hurt in I-90 rollover crash

A Bellingham boy was severely injured when he was thrown from a car in a rollover crash during a snowstorm Saturday afternoon on Interstate 90 in Kittitas County. Sulaiman Saadat, 12, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said Trooper Brian Moore, public information officer for the Washington State Patrol in the Wenatchee area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.