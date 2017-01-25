Attorneys: Abusive religious cult mem...

Attorneys: Abusive religious cult members move to Washington

14 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A survivor of sexual abuse at a religious sect in Minnesota spoke out Wednesday amid concerns that members of the River Road Fellowship have relocated to the Spokane and Bellingham, Washington, areas. Lindsay Tornambe and two of her attorneys appeared at a news conference and urged any victims of the sect to come forward.

