Whatcom County Deputy Prosecutor Eric Richey, left, looks over evidence with Alexander Ransom, defense attorney, during Ransom's cross-examination of an alleged victim in the trial of Jamison Rogayan on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. Rogayan is charged with four counts of second-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.