You might see these caroling Santas if youa re in downtown Bellingham Friday night
The Santa Shuffle, a group of carolers who don Santa Claus outfits and visit local businesses, began their Friday night trip at Boundary Bay Brewery. The group, organized by Tammy Bennett, 53, of Bellingham, planned to stop by the Leopold Retirement Community and at least one other brewery Friday.
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov 28
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
