Water damage forces closure of Revenue's Bellingham office
The Washington State Department of Revenue is temporarily unable to assist businesses at its location on Humboldt Street in Bellingham - the office sustained severe water damage last weekend, and is closed to the public. Officials did not say how long the office will be closed.
