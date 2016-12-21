Unofficial Bellingham flag could get official embrace from city
The green, blue and white Bellingham flag that has been popping up all over town could soon be embraced by the city as the unofficial flag. The flag, designed by Brad Lockhart as part of a Downtown Bellingham Partnership contest, has gained popularity over the past several months, with businesses flying it and selling merchandise emblazoned with its colors.
