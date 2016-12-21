Top stories of 2016: Macs Motel second Samish Way motel to shut down in 6 months

Just as 2016 got underway, Macs Motel off Samish Way, which catered to long-term guests, was shut down by the state, making it the second major motel along Samish to close down in a 6-month period. The Washington State Department of Health determined the motel at 1215 E. Maple St. was not truly operating as a motel, and that it should not be able to renew its required transient accommodation license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.