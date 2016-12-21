Top stories of 2016: Macs Motel secon...

Top stories of 2016: Macs Motel second Samish Way motel to shut down in 6 months

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Just as 2016 got underway, Macs Motel off Samish Way, which catered to long-term guests, was shut down by the state, making it the second major motel along Samish to close down in a 6-month period. The Washington State Department of Health determined the motel at 1215 E. Maple St. was not truly operating as a motel, and that it should not be able to renew its required transient accommodation license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov 28 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Whatcom County was issued at December 26 at 3:12PM PST

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,635

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC