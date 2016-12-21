Top crime stories of 2016: Man awaiti...

Top crime stories of 2016: Man awaiting trial in connection with October late-night sword fight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

A sword fight ensued following an altercation between two men outside the McDonald's at King Street in Bellingham on the night of Oct. 16. The fight ended with a cut to one man's hand, and police found and arrested the other, Brandon Lee C. Gaona, 26, the next day. The victim, who had been carrying both swords, told police he and Gaona, who is homeless, had been searching the area for cigarette butts to smoke when Gaona asked to see one of the swords, according to charging papers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,099 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC