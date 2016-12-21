Top crime stories of 2016: Man awaiting trial in connection with October late-night sword fight

A sword fight ensued following an altercation between two men outside the McDonald's at King Street in Bellingham on the night of Oct. 16. The fight ended with a cut to one man's hand, and police found and arrested the other, Brandon Lee C. Gaona, 26, the next day. The victim, who had been carrying both swords, told police he and Gaona, who is homeless, had been searching the area for cigarette butts to smoke when Gaona asked to see one of the swords, according to charging papers.

