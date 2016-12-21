There is no reason for Whatcom seniors to miss out on anything going on around them

Joel Bergsbaken, program coordinator at the Bellingham Hearing, Speech and Deafness Center, speaks sign language to his colleague Dec. 2 in the center's office downtown. James Christianson Jr., a client advocate at the Bellingham Hearing, Speech and Deafness Center, speaks with his colleague Joel Bergsbaken over a video telephone for the hearing impaired Dec. 2 in the center's office downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.