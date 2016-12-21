Snow possible for holiday; bone-chilling weather starts 2017

Those scarves, sweaters, mittens and hats you received for the holidays are going to come in handy next week as a blast of arctic air blows south into Whatcom County, pushing temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal, forecasters said. Several days of freezing weather, and possibly strong winds, will come on the heels of rain or snow that's expected New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, said Allen Kam, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.