Rachel Alexander: My favorite stories of 2016 - Fri, 30 Dec 2016 PST
This year, I shifted from a crime, cops and courts beat to more feature reporting on mental health and social services. While the things I write about can be heart-wrenching and at times awful, I've felt incredibly lucky to write about so many issues that touch Spokane so deeply, and that have touched my own life personally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC