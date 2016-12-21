Police shoot man with Taser in Bellin...

Police shoot man with Taser in Bellingham

Friday Dec 16

Police say a man charged at an officer Friday afternoon before he was shot with a Taser in the Birchwood neighborhood of Bellingham. A witness called 911 around 12:40 p.m. to report a man screaming, walking in the street, hugging telephone poles, tearing up mail, and generally acting odd in the 2900 block of Cottonwood Avenue.

