Police shoot man with Taser in Bellingham

Police say a man charged at an officer Friday afternoon before he was shot with a Taser in the Birchwood neighborhood of Bellingham. A witness called 911 around 12:40 p.m. to report a man screaming, walking in the street, hugging telephone poles, tearing up mail, and generally acting odd in the 2900 block of Cottonwood Avenue.

