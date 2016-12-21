Man interrupts police interview, attacks Bellingham officers, police say
Two patrol officers were speaking with a man injured in a scuffle around 1 p.m. downtown, in the 100 block Holly St., when another man approached and told the interviewee to not talk with the cops, using an explicit phrase about police. Police said the man, Troy Karl Fish, 32, had nothing to do with the initial misdemeanor assault report, and would not comply with police orders to leave.
