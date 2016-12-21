Man arrested on suspicion of stealing beer, waving knife at Lakeway Drive 7-Eleven

Police on Friday arrested a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven while armed with a knife Thursday night, a Bellingham Police spokesman said. Edward Francis Waller, 29, of Bellingham, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail around 9:30 p.m. Friday on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft, said Sgt.

