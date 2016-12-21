Make-and-take at Spark Museum, a Chanukah on Icea at Sportsplex

Kids and parents can write thank-you notes at Bellingham Public Library, watch double-feature holiday movies in Birch Bay and create projects at the Spark Museum. Kids and parents can join Bellingham Public Library staff members for the 26th annual tradition of giving thanks and make fun and creative thank-you notes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Central Library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham.

