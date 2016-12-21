Longtime Bellingham restaurant to get major renovation
The Cliff House at 331 N. State St. will have its final day on New Year's Eve before closing for a renovation project. The restaurant is expected to reopen late spring, possibly around Memorial Day weekend, said Michael Beyer, the restaurant's chef and kitchen manager.
