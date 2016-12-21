Librarya s gift to you: Fresh, mobile-friendly website delivering key services

Here's the gift we are offering our community during this winter holiday season: We've improved the Bellingham Public Library's website to help you more easily discover and use all our free library resources! Why would we consider a service as basic and commonplace as a website to be a gift to the community? Because our website serves many important functions to many people, and because updating it took the dedication of many to accomplish. Our website is vital to delivering library services, and is among the top-visited sites in the city of Bellingham government.

