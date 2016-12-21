'Latest spoke in the wheel' drives brain-mapping advances, reports Neurophotonics journal
BELLINGHAM, Washington, USA, and CARDIFF, UK -- Advances in microscopy techniques have often triggered important discoveries in the field of neuroscience, enabling vital insights in understanding the brain and promising new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. A special section on "Super-resolution Microscopy of Neural Structure and Function" in the current issue of the journal Neurophotonics , published by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, details this work in reports on ground-breaking new research and reviews.
