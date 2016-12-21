Group backs sales tax hike for new Whatcom County Jail

The group tasked with figuring out how to pay for a new Whatcom County Jail on Thursday officially ruled out using property tax, which means voters will be asked to support a sales tax increase for the project. During a meeting in Lynden, the Jail Stakeholder Workgroup took property tax out of consideration in a 10-0 vote, with two abstentions and at least three members absent.

