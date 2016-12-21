Governor grants reprieve in Bellingham child killera s death sentence

In this March 12, 1996, file photo, Clark Richard Elmore, left, talks with his lawyer, Whatcom County Public Defender Jon Komorowski, right, and Public Defender's investigator Michael Sparks, center, before Elmore was sentenced to death for the murder of his girlfriend's daughter, Kristy Lynn Ohnstad, 14, in Bellingham, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee granted a reprieve Thursday to a Bellingham man sentenced to death for the rape and murder Kristy Lynn Ohnstad.

