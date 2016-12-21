Governor grants reprieve in Bellingha...

Governor grants reprieve in Bellingham child killera s death sentence

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

In this March 12, 1996, file photo, Clark Richard Elmore, left, talks with his lawyer, Whatcom County Public Defender Jon Komorowski, right, and Public Defender's investigator Michael Sparks, center, before Elmore was sentenced to death for the murder of his girlfriend's daughter, Kristy Lynn Ohnstad, 14, in Bellingham, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee granted a reprieve Thursday to a Bellingham man sentenced to death for the rape and murder Kristy Lynn Ohnstad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,328

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC