Gas prices on the rise, expected to continue
The average price for a gallon of gas in Bellingham was $2.58 on Tuesday, up 11 cents compared to a week ago and up 16 cents in the past year, according to data from AAA Washington . Gas prices have gone up across the country following OPEC's announcement at the end of November that it will cut production .
