Execution date set, Bellingham child-murderer Clark Elmore awaits governora s call

Clark Richard Elmore, left, talks with Whatcom County Public Defender Jon Komorowski, right, and a defense investigator, Michael Sparks, center, before Elmore was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of his girlfriend's daughter Kristy Lynn Ohnstad, 14, in Bellingham. But by then the Bellingham man who raped and murdered his girlfriend's daughter, Kristy Lynn Ohnstad, can expect clemency, not death.

