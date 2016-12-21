Doc featuring Whistler seniors seeks funds
Two seniors who are ski instructors from Whistler are part of a new documentary on active seniors in B.C. Filmmaker Elton Hubner has been working on the project The Fit Generation for two years, and recently launched a crowdsourcing campaign. "I found the stories of these seniors very inspiring," Hubner said in an interview.
